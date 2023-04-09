Environment
1News

One of NZ's biggest trucking companies now using Hydrogen gas

9:20pm

The future of hydrogen fuel is ramping up in the deep south as part of the country’s goal to reduce carbon emissions in the transport sector.

Vehicles make up close to 40% of our carbon emissions, but one of the country’s largest trucking companies believes it's found a new way to get from A to B.

While HW Richardson’s trucks look standard, they’re not. They run on both diesel and hydrogen gas.

The tanks are stacked up, and the hydrogen mixes in with the diesel and hydrogen gas.

It comes as the company aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 40%.

“Dual fuel gives us that ability to transition sustainability, make a notable difference without the range anxieties that you see,” said chief executive Anthony Jones.

Ten trucks are expected to be converted to the duel fuel transition system by the end of the year, and eventually all 1300 heavy vehicles, at a cost of $150,000 each.

“This is where H W Richardson is forward thinking because you're not totally reliant on a refuelling station to refuel with hydrogen because it's burning diesel as well, and you can run 100% diesel if you need to,” said the University of Otago’s Sally Brooker.

However, the hydrogen network isn’t fully up and running yet. Although, the Taranaki-based hydrogen company, Hirnga, plans to build 24 stations by 2026.

The Richardson Group is also installing its first hydrogen fuel station in Gore, with plans for more.

“We need that clear energy roadmap so we can get confidence in behind our investment, you know, we've started small in Southland, but we can go big,” Jones said.

That Government roadmap is expected this year.

“We've put somewhere between 35 and 40 million dollars across several projects from the government to make sure we're not sitting back and waiting for the glossy brochures to be completed,” Energy Minister Megan Woods said.

“It's about that chicken and egg... it's about creating demand, creating supply and bringing forward and building out that network,” Jones said.

