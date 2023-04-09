Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay hero makes 800 meals a day for community

A Hawke's Bay hero is producing nearly 800 meals a day for those who need it most.

A cook for 54 years, Neela - also known as Neela Neela - cooks all sorts of Thai food from her garage for Napier locals - all free of charge.

As a survivor of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand, the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake and now Cyclone Gabrielle, Neela knows too well what surviving a natural disaster looks like - as well as the importance of good kai.

After feeding 250 people on her own, she's attracted other good sorts to the area to help keep Hawke's Bay from going hungry.

