New Zealand
Good Sorts: Hawke's Bay hero makes 800 meals a day for community

8:20pm

A Hawke's Bay hero is producing nearly 800 meals a day for those who need it most.

A cook for 54 years, Neela - also known as Neela Neela - cooks all sorts of Thai food from her garage for Napier locals - all free of charge.

As a survivor of the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami in Thailand, the 2011 Christchurch Earthquake and now Cyclone Gabrielle, Neela knows too well what surviving a natural disaster looks like - as well as the importance of good kai.

After feeding 250 people on her own, she's attracted other good sorts to the area to help keep Hawke's Bay from going hungry.

Watch the full story in the video above.

