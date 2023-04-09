Families flock to revamped Easter Show at Auckland Showgrounds

The Easter Show has made a triumphant return to the Auckland Showgrounds this weekend, with more than 75,000 people venturing through the site's gates since opening on Friday.

Families and thrill-seekers have made the most of a line-up of the amusement rides and activities on offer, which includes a huge ice skating rink and one of the country's biggest inflatable obstacle courses.

After a three-year hiatus, managing director Shaun Varney took the show out of receivership and promised to deliver an event unlike anything seen before.

The Easter Show has returned better than ever. (Source: Supplied)

He told 1News: "Everyone's just really excited to see the show back. One of the most important metrics for us is a lot of smiling kids, so I think we'd have to call it a success."

There's food trucks, axe-throwing, extreme BMX athletes and barnyard animals ready to entertain all ages, as well as a real army tank and gaming zone kitted out with simulators and VR.

There was also an armoured action in the medieval combat arena amid the fun of finding chocolate eggs left to be discovered by the Easter bunny.

The iconic event boasts a whole new range of activities, including a gaming zone. (Source: Supplied)

Small businesses have also had the chance to be a part of the festivities at their very own marketplace.

The event is set to see more than 100,000 visitors across the four days it's open to the public, which runs through until Easter Monday.

Tickets are $10 for a day pass, or late-night carnival rides are $6 from 6pm to 10pm.