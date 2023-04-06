Consumer NZ says it received 300 examples of 'dodgy' supermarket specials

Consumer NZ is calling out the big supermarket chains after it said it was sent more than 300 examples of "dodgy supermarket specials" from shoppers.

It included 78 examples of "specials" which weren't an opportunity to save, 54 examples of customers being charged more than the shelf price, and 18 "dodgy" multibuys — when products would have been cheaper to buy separately.

"The volume and frequency of misleading pricing and promotions on our supermarket shelves is concerning," Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

It comes after the group asked for examples of "misleading" pricing.

He said it shared its findings with the big supermarket chains — Woolworths, which owns Countdown — and Foodstuffs, the operator of New World and Pak'nSave.

1News has approached both companies for comment.

Consumer said in response to its inquiries, Woolworths said it was working to make changes to improve its pricing practices.

"Woolworths also told us it has a clear and comprehensive refund policy. If a customer is charged more than the price on the shelf — the customer can ask for a full refund for the item — and keep it free of charge."

Consumer said Foodstuffs largely rejected the claims, saying the number of complaints it received about its pricing and ticketing was low compared to the number of transactions.

Last year, the Government released its response to a Commerce Commission market study into the retail grocery sector, which found competition wasn't working well for consumers.

The Government has since passed amendments to the Commerce Act to deal with restrictive covenants over land and leases, in a bid to increase competition.

Fair Go investigation

Earlier this year Fair Go also investigated the issue of supermarket pricing. It was told by the Commerce Commission that it had launched one supermarket prosecution in the last 15 years.

It saw the company that owns Pak'nSave Māngere fined $78,000 in 2020 after pleading guilty to six charges under the Fair Trading Act for pricing errors that weren't immediately fixed after mystery shoppers pointed them out.

"It doesn't matter whether it was deliberate or an accident; if it's showing one price on the shelf and they're trying to charge you another price, that is a misrepresentation," associate professor Alex Sims, an expert in commercial law at Auckland University's School of Business, told the show.