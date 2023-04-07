New Zealand
1News

Waikato dairy worker allegedly hit with cattle prod during robbery

11:03am
A police car (file).

A Hamilton dairy worker was hit over the head with a cattle prod during a robbery last night, the business' owner told 1News.

Police said they were notified of an aggravated robbery on Hare Puke Drive in Flagstaff shortly before 9pm last night.

"One person was assaulted and sustained moderate/minor injuries," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"Police are making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate the offender/s."

The owner of SuperValue Borman Road told 1News it happened when four men ran into the store as staff were closing.

The owner said they hit a worker on the head with a cattle prod, and when he arrived a few minutes later, the worker was on the ground and couldn't speak. The men had fled, he said, adding they stole all of the cash in the store as well as cigarettes, chips and drinks.

St John said they were called to the address shortly after 9pm, and took one patient to Waikato Hospital in a minor condition.

