Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

Kiwi broadcaster Toni Street has fired off against a weight-loss "scam" ad using her likeness to sell products.

In a post to Instagram, Street said doctored images of her and a fake voice are being used to sell “keto gummies”.

In the post, she said she “didn’t want to give this oxygen, but I’ve been asked by a number of people about this.”

“It’s a total scam using doctored images and a fake voice to sell ‘keto gummies’.”

She urged people not to purchase the gummies, writing: “DO NOT buy them.”

The radio host said the ads had nothing to do with her and had seen similar ads made using Australian Broadcaster Jackie O.

She asked her followers to report similar posts as scams “so I can shut this down.”