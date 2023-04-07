Entertainment
1News

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

9 mins ago
The Ad using Street's likeness.

The Ad using Street's likeness.

Kiwi broadcaster Toni Street has fired off against a weight-loss "scam" ad using her likeness to sell products.

In a post to Instagram, Street said doctored images of her and a fake voice are being used to sell “keto gummies”.

In the post, she said she “didn’t want to give this oxygen, but I’ve been asked by a number of people about this.”

“It’s a total scam using doctored images and a fake voice to sell ‘keto gummies’.”

She urged people not to purchase the gummies, writing: “DO NOT buy them.”

The radio host said the ads had nothing to do with her and had seen similar ads made using Australian Broadcaster Jackie O.

She asked her followers to report similar posts as scams “so I can shut this down.”

EntertainmentMedia

SHARE

More Stories

Prince Harry takes aim at NZ journalist dubbed 'sad little man'

Prince Harry takes aim at NZ journalist dubbed 'sad little man'

Dan Wootton worked for The Sun when he broke the story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's plans to step down from royal duties in 2020.

Wed, Jan 11

2:45

Clarkson's inflammatory Markle column attracts 20k complaints

Clarkson's inflammatory Markle column attracts 20k complaints

In the article, the UK TV personality expressed his disdain for the Duchess of Sussex following the release of the Harry & Meghan documentary series.

December 21, 2022

Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut

Harry and Meghan series Netflix's biggest doco debut

December 14, 2022

Prince Harry criticises top royals in latest Netflix trailer

Prince Harry criticises top royals in latest Netflix trailer

December 6, 2022

2:14

'Tis the season: Renee Wright gives tour of her Christmas wonderland

'Tis the season: Renee Wright gives tour of her Christmas wonderland

December 2, 2022

4:57

TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

TV Award wins for Barbara Dreaver, Jack Tame, Te Karere, The Panthers

November 25, 2022

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

24 mins ago

It's 2023, why are women still carrying the burden of contraception?

It's 2023, why are women still carrying the burden of contraception?

38 mins ago

Troubles shadow lingers as N Ireland marks 25 years of peace

Troubles shadow lingers as N Ireland marks 25 years of peace

57 mins ago

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

3:11pm

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6