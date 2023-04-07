Politics
Stormy Daniels says she wants to testify in Trump hush money case

5:27pm
Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, and former US President Donald Trump.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, and former US President Donald Trump. (Source: Associated Press)

The woman at the centre of Donald Trump's arrest says she is looking forward to her day in court, should she be asked to testify.

In her first interview since the former US president was charged, adult film actress Stormy Daniels appeared on Fox Nation programme Piers Morgan Uncensored, telling host Morgan that a call to testify would legitimise her story.

“I look forward to it. You know what I mean? Because I have nothing to hide,” she said.

“I’m the only one that has been telling the truth. And, you know, you can’t shame me even more.”

Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, is towards the centre of the Manhattan District Attorney’s case against Trump, as she received a US$130,000 (NZ$207,000) payment from the former president’s ex-attorney Michael Cohen in 2016.

The money was allegedly a hush payment to prevent Daniels from publicly sharing details of an affair with Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

“I feel like if [prosecutors] don’t [ask me to testify], it paints the picture that they know something about me that makes me, you know, untrustworthy, or not reliable,” Daniels said.

She also says while she thought Donald Trump should be held to account, she does not think he deserves jail time.

“Specific to my case, I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration.”

The former US president faces 34 felony charges related to making hush money payments to influence the outcome of the 2016 US presidential election.

