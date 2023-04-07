Seven months on some Nelson residents still struggling with storm repairs

"When we first talked to the insurance, they told us you're going to be back here in 6-8 months.
"We are seven months now. We are far away from being back here. So we are expecting to be able to come back here by the end of the year. Maybe".
Many residents 1News spoke to raised similar issues with the process, including poor communication and long delays.
Insurance Council chief executive Tim Grafton said property issues involving landslides are typically where timelines blow out.
"So they are our first point of contact, but they don't really want to deal with you."
However, Grafton said the agreement is working. "On the ground, our feedback is that it's working well. The vast majority of claims in Nelson have been settled."
It's not just homes that are impacted. The Hope family has spent the last seven months unable to drive up their long steep driveway after a slip undercut it.
Ken Hope said 'stressful' doesn't begin to cover it.
"Little did I know when the slip happened, I would end up with a stage four cancer diagnosis four weeks later. So that's been massive."
The Hope's situation is complicated, and it's been difficult to figure out what they're covered for.
"So they've covered us, or they're settling with us for the little bit of land, under the little bit of driveway that has slipped," Rebecca said.
"The massive slip that's underneath it and the bank that went out from under the driveway, none of that's covered."
The Hope's have received around $4500 as a settlement but estimate it could cost up to $80,000 to fix their driveway.
Their insurance company IAG said, "EQCover covers the land under or supporting a main accessway up to 60 metres from the home."
But in the Hope's case, that doesn't mean the bank supporting the driveway is covered.
IAG went on to say, "only the insured land within the boundaries of the easement and the property is eligible for EQCover. This includes the land supporting the access road but only within the boundaries of the easement for Mr and Mrs Hope’s driveway."
The Hope's have asked EQC to come and visit their home and see the impact on their lives, something EQC has told 1News they are happy to meet with the Hope's.
