Section of main East Coast highway to close as heavy rain hits

Part of Tairāwhiti's main coastal highway will close tonight as Easter holiday-makers flood the roads, and heavy rains are forecast, with no definite date for its reopening.

The Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said on Easter Friday that the highway would be closed at 6pm between Tokomaru Bay and Te Puia Springs because of the bad weather and would not reopen until a full road assessment had been carried out.

It said no detour was available.

MetService issued a heavy rain watch for Tairāwhiti and northern Hawke's Bay, where it said periods of rain had already begun.

Light flooding and slips were possible, and driving conditions could be dangerous.

The heaviest rain was expected on Saturday, though forecasters said it would be consistent and heavy throughout Easter - but not comparable to the rainfalls seen during Cyclone Gabrielle.

The orange heavy rain warning was in place for Gisborne and Hawke's Bay north of Napier until early on Easter Sunday.

MetService meteorologist Ashlee Parkes said the rain would be heaviest in the Gisborne and Hawke's Bay ranges.

A heavy rain watch was also in place for southern Hawke's Bay, and strong winds could hit the Bay of Plenty eastern ranges from 8pm Friday.

MetService said people in affected areas should keep up to date with weather watches and warnings on their website.

Waka Kotahi has also issued reminders that roads in the areas affected by Cyclone Gabrielle are still fragile, with road works continuing in many areas, and called on people to drive carefully. They said drivers should check for updates on highways on the Journey Planner page.

