Kiwi teacher aims to inspire with solo sail across Tasman Sea

While many of us are getting ready to ease into the school holidays or perhaps catch up with family, competitors in a solo trans-Tasman yacht race are preparing for some alone time.

They'll be pushing off from New Plymouth on Sunday, bound for Queensland's Gold Coast and among the nine solo racers, the only female competitor is determined to give the sailing stalwarts a run for their money.

Lucy Te Moananui estimates the journey to be between 1200 and 1300 nautical miles but she knows it’s not just distance she needs to consider.

“It’s incredibly weather dependent obviously but think I’ll get there in about 12 days,” she said.

“I am nervous about it – this is the first time I've done anything like this before.”

Te Moananui grew up racing dinghies in England before moving to New Zealand and trying something a little different.

“Surfing has been my sport for quite a few years, I was competitive for a while.”

But now she's keen for a new challenge and they don't come much tougher than this; the world's second-oldest single-handed ocean race, held only every four years since 1970.

“My plan is to keep a really good routine on board; in the morning check the weather, set the sails, check boat for wear and tear, spend a day outside sailing,” she said.

“Come evening time, I’ll close things down a little bit, I’ll reduce sail, have a good dinner, good meal, and then go to bed for the night."

In between all of that will be a sound she will become very familiar with.

“Every 20 minutes my egg timer will go off. I'll pop up, have a look around, check on course do all my visuals, then go back down for another 20 minutes."

She’ll also have a special part of her day to look forward to as well, although it comes with a price.

"The only times I’ve felt sad and lonely when solo sailing is when I ring home,” she said.

“I hear the fire is on at home, the dog's next to it, and cups of tea and I get a little bit homesick and think, ‘what am I doing this for?’"

But the high school teacher doesn't need to look far for answers.

"If you don't see it you don't think it's achievable sometimes so I hope I can inspire a younger generation, to say, ‘hey, that’s cool!’"