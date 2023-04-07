World
Associated Press

Debris found in search for Japanse army copter with 10 crew

4:45pm
Members of Japan Self Defense Force watch a Japan Coast Guard ship search for a missing army helicopter off Miyako Island Okinawa.

Members of Japan Self Defense Force watch a Japan Coast Guard ship search for a missing army helicopter off Miyako Island Okinawa. (Source: Associated Press)

An unused lifeboat, a door and other fragments believed to be from a Japanese army helicopter were found after the Black Hawk carrying 10 crew members was presumed to have crashed at sea, officials said Friday.

Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada, apparently struggling to hold back tears, told reporters that none of the missing crew members have been found as the search continued Friday.

He said he took the accident seriously. “We will do our utmost for the rescue of the 10 people who are still missing while continuing to gather information related to the extent of damage,” he said.

The UH-60JA Black Hawk helicopter disappeared Thursday afternoon while on a reconnaissance mission in Japan's southern islands, according to the head of the Ground Self-Defense Force, Yasunori Morishita.

Japan Coast Guard ships search for a missing army helicopter off Miyako Island Okinawa prefecture.

Japan Coast Guard ships search for a missing army helicopter off Miyako Island Okinawa prefecture. (Source: Associated Press)

It disappeared from radar only 10 minutes after departing from a base on Miyako Island and is believed to have crashed into the water between Miyako and nearby Irabu Island to the northwest. The area is about 1,800 kilometres southwest of Tokyo.

Coast guard patrol ships found an unused lifeboat whose serial number matched that of the missing helicopter and a door believed to belong to the same aircraft near the presumed crash site, army officials said.

Japan is aggressively building up its defence capability in its southwestern islands in response to China’s increasingly assertive military activity in the region, including near Taiwan.

The helicopter was stationed at a key army base in Kumamoto prefecture on Japan’s southern main island of Kyushu, Morishita said Thursday night. One of its 10 crew members is the division commander, Yuichi Sakamoto.

The army said the helicopter had a routine safety inspection in late March.

WorldAsia

SHARE

More Stories

S Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on N Korea workers

S Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on N Korea workers

South Korean, US, and Japanese nuclear envoys met on Friday in their first gathering in four months to discuss how to cope with North Korea’s growing nuclear arsenal.

25 mins ago

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China has viewed official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as threats to Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island.

3:11pm

Tokyo noodle shop bans customers using phones at busy times

Tokyo noodle shop bans customers using phones at busy times

Wed, Apr 5

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Mon, Apr 3

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

Small areas reopen near Fukushima nuclear plant, few return

Sun, Apr 2

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

106-year-old Filipino woman Vogue's oldest ever cover model

Sat, Apr 1

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

Travel industry gains momentum as Kiwis venture out for easter

3:37

Travel industry gains momentum as Kiwis venture out for easter

22 mins ago

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

4:34

Fake Chinese cops, police station film set almost fool scam target

25 mins ago

S Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on N Korea workers

S Korea, US, Japan call for support of ban on N Korea workers

55 mins ago

Section of main East Coast highway to close as heavy rain hits

Section of main East Coast highway to close as heavy rain hits

5:27pm

Stormy Daniels says she wants to testify in Trump hush money case

Stormy Daniels says she wants to testify in Trump hush money case

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6