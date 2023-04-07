World
Associated Press

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

3:11pm
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., right, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen deliver statements to the press after a Bipartisan Leadership Meeting at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. (Source: Associated Press)

China announced sanctions Friday against two Asia-based organisations and Taiwan’s representative in the US in response to the closely watched meeting this week between the US House Speaker and Taiwan’s president.

The Prospect Foundation and the Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats were being sanctioned for their involvement in promoting Taiwan independence “under the guise of academic and research exchanges," China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian, said.

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy held talks with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California this week in a rare high-level, bipartisan meeting on US soil.

The meeting came as US-China relations have sunk to historic lows and as tensions between Taiwan and China have risen.

China views any official exchanges between foreign governments and Taiwan as an attempt to raise Taipei's global status, and thus an infringement on Beijing’s claims of sovereignty over the island.

China had vowed countermeasures against Taipei for its interactions with the US “We will take resolute measures to punish the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces and their actions, and resolutely safeguard our country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said in a statement Thursday, referring to Tsai and her political party as separatists.

The sanctions effectively are a travel ban on the individuals in charge of the organisations. They're also banned from working with Chinese organisations.

The Prospect Foundation is a Taiwanese think tank that works on dialogue and cooperation on issues related to Taiwan’s security, economy, and social development. The Council of Asian Liberals and Democrats is a regional organisation established in Thailand that promotes exchanges among liberal and democratic political parties in Asia. Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party is a member.

Separately, the Taiwan Affairs Office also announced further sanctions on Hsiao Bi-Khim, Taiwan’s representative in the US

The ban on Hsiao does not appear to be substantively different from the ban enacted on her last August, when then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. China then announced sanctions on a list of individuals from the DPP and ruling administration, including Hsiao.

Then it banned the individuals, their family members and related organisations from traveling or operating in China, including Hong Kong.

Friday's announcement said any financial sponsors of Hsiao are also included.

WorldNorth AmericaAsia

SHARE

More Stories

3 men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

3 men given life sentences for fatal shooting of rapper XXXTentacion

XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Onfroy, was shot multiple times and had NZ$80,000 in cash stolen off him in South Florida in June 2018.

12:47pm

Biden review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump

Biden review of chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal blames Trump

"President Biden's choices for how to execute a withdrawal from Afghanistan were severely constrained by conditions created by his predecessor."

7:35am

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

Trump hush money case raises thorny legal issues

9:54pm

1:21

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Thu, Apr 6

Robert F. Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for 2024 nomination

Robert F. Kennedy Jr to challenge Biden for 2024 nomination

Thu, Apr 6

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

Thu, Apr 6

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

Toni Street blasts 'scam' weight loss ads using her likeness

22 mins ago

It's 2023, why are women still carrying the burden of contraception?

It's 2023, why are women still carrying the burden of contraception?

37 mins ago

Troubles shadow lingers as N Ireland marks 25 years of peace

Troubles shadow lingers as N Ireland marks 25 years of peace

55 mins ago

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

One critical after motorcycle and car crash on Auckland motorway

3:11pm

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

China sanctions groups, Taiwan official in US as retaliation

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6