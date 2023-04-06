Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

Easter holiday traffic has started building up across much of the country, with motorways and roads already inundated with travellers heading away.

As Aucklanders head out of the city for the long weekend, State Highway 1 via Puhoi is backed up due to work on the motorway.

A slow and steady stream of cars can be seen crawling out of Auckland heading south towards Hamilton.

Residents making a dash up north have been asked to consider using SH16 as an alternative route north of Wellsford by Waka Kotahi NZTA.

As of 5pm, from Auckland Central to Thames is set to take at least 2 hours and 5 minutes.

From Auckland CBD to Hamilton, a journey could take 2 hours and 8 minutes.

And from Auckland to Drury, it is estimated to be 1 hour and 10 minutes worth of travelling.

SH1 HOLIDAY TRAFFIC - NORTHBOUND - 12:25PM

Allow extra time for journeys north on #SH1 via Puhoi, where a temporary northbound lane layout is in place as work continues on the future new motorway section. Consider using SH16 as an alternative for travel north of Wellsford. ^TP pic.twitter.com/0UQgp3vz3U — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) April 6, 2023

In Canterbury, traffic between Christchurch and Ashburton is heavy.

Waka Kotahi is asking drivers to plan their journeys from home to avoid delays.

Police are also urging motorists to drive safely as, especially those in Cyclone-hit regions.

“Easter weekend is usually a high risk for the Bay of Plenty with significant traffic flows expected on our State Highways, particularly following a period when many recent holiday plans were affected by bad weather”, says Inspector Stuart Nightingale.

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway. (Source: Supplied)

“We will be focused on the main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on our roads: driving too fast for the conditions; driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue; driving while distracted – including using a cell phone; and not being properly restrained.

“Following too close, poor over-taking and impeding the flow of traffic contribute towards crashes too, so keep your distance and stay focused and let’s ensure an incident-free weekend in the Bay of Plenty."

Road Safety Charity Break is asking drivers to plan ahead and take precautions during long trips.

Traffic along the SH1/SH16 Central Motorway Junction. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA )

“This Easter, we’re reminding drivers to plan their journey and allow plenty of time, and to do some basic vehicle checks before setting off, such as checking the depth of your tyre tread, making sure lights and indicators are working, and checking oil and water levels.”

Motorists are being reminded to take it easy and make sure that safety is placed above everything.

“Speed is still a significant road safety issue. Whilst it may not be the cause of every crash, it is a factor in the outcome; the speed you’re going will determine the impact forces of the crash and affect the likelihood of you being killed or seriously injured.

“Wearing a seat belt and children sitting in appropriate child seats significantly reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured if you’re involved in a crash. The simplest thing you can do to protect yourself and your family in your vehicle is to make sure everyone buckles up."