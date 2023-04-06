New Zealand
1News

Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

26 mins ago
Traffic along SH1 at the Greenlane interchange.

Traffic along SH1 at the Greenlane interchange. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA )

Easter holiday traffic has started building up across much of the country, with motorways and roads already inundated with travellers heading away.

As Aucklanders head out of the city for the long weekend, State Highway 1 via Puhoi is backed up due to work on the motorway.

A slow and steady stream of cars can be seen crawling out of Auckland heading south towards Hamilton.

Residents making a dash up north have been asked to consider using SH16 as an alternative route north of Wellsford by Waka Kotahi NZTA.

As of 5pm, from Auckland Central to Thames is set to take at least 2 hours and 5 minutes.

From Auckland CBD to Hamilton, a journey could take 2 hours and 8 minutes.

And from Auckland to Drury, it is estimated to be 1 hour and 10 minutes worth of travelling.

In Canterbury, traffic between Christchurch and Ashburton is heavy.

Waka Kotahi is asking drivers to plan their journeys from home to avoid delays.

Police are also urging motorists to drive safely as, especially those in Cyclone-hit regions.

“Easter weekend is usually a high risk for the Bay of Plenty with significant traffic flows expected on our State Highways, particularly following a period when many recent holiday plans were affected by bad weather”, says Inspector Stuart Nightingale.

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway.

Traffic on Auckland's Southern Motorway. (Source: Supplied)

“We will be focused on the main behaviours which contribute to death and injury on our roads: driving too fast for the conditions; driving while impaired by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue; driving while distracted – including using a cell phone; and not being properly restrained.

“Following too close, poor over-taking and impeding the flow of traffic contribute towards crashes too, so keep your distance and stay focused and let’s ensure an incident-free weekend in the Bay of Plenty."

Road Safety Charity Break is asking drivers to plan ahead and take precautions during long trips.

Traffic along the SH1/SH16 Central Motorway Junction.

Traffic along the SH1/SH16 Central Motorway Junction. (Source: Waka Kotahi NZTA )

“This Easter, we’re reminding drivers to plan their journey and allow plenty of time, and to do some basic vehicle checks before setting off, such as checking the depth of your tyre tread, making sure lights and indicators are working, and checking oil and water levels.”

Motorists are being reminded to take it easy and make sure that safety is placed above everything.

“Speed is still a significant road safety issue. Whilst it may not be the cause of every crash, it is a factor in the outcome; the speed you’re going will determine the impact forces of the crash and affect the likelihood of you being killed or seriously injured.

“Wearing a seat belt and children sitting in appropriate child seats significantly reduces the risk of being killed or seriously injured if you’re involved in a crash. The simplest thing you can do to protect yourself and your family in your vehicle is to make sure everyone buckles up."

New ZealandTransport

SHARE

More Stories

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

Business owners from Northland to Coromandel Peninsula are waiting with bated breath after a slow summer.

4 mins ago

7:05

Cook Strait ferry woes: Travellers resort to chartering planes

Cook Strait ferry woes: Travellers resort to chartering planes

Demand has been high for travel across the Cook Strait in recent months, according to Sounds Air.

4:26pm

9:04

Cook Strait ferry woe: Interislander defends service amid cancellations

Cook Strait ferry woe: Interislander defends service amid cancellations

9:29am

9:04

Bluebridge travellers sleep in cars overnight as sailings cancelled

Bluebridge travellers sleep in cars overnight as sailings cancelled

Tue, Apr 4

1:47

New Zealand's transport system 'in crisis' - advocate

New Zealand's transport system 'in crisis' - advocate

Tue, Apr 4

4:10

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

Mon, Apr 3

4:17

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

7:05

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

12 mins ago

Kindergarten teachers cry tears of happiness after new pay offer

Kindergarten teachers cry tears of happiness after new pay offer

26 mins ago

Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

5:17pm

'Been called far worse': Chlöe Swarbrick shrugs off 'crybaby' comment

0:23

'Been called far worse': Chlöe Swarbrick shrugs off 'crybaby' comment

5:02pm

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6