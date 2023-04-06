Golf
Ryan Fox taking on Masters debut with 'very proud' dad Grant

7:56am

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National mean a lot to golfers around the world and Kiwi Ryan Fox has been soaking it all in.

Fox makes his Masters debut on Friday but was fortunate enough to get some time at Augusta with a reconnaissance trip to the iconic course after the Players Championship last month.

"It's hard to describe, I've never really felt like it on the course before," Fox said.

"I didn't play golf at all — I just kind of walked around and just looked it and was in awe of the whole experience."

Fox qualified for this year's major through impressive results on the European Tour, helping him rise to the top 50 in the world.

Proudly watching his rise has been dad and former All Black, Grant Fox.

"Just for him to be there, we're very proud of him," Fox senior said.

"If he happens to do particularly well, even better."

Ryan Fox walks up the 13th fairway with his caddie, Dean Smith, during a practice round at Augusta National.

Ryan Fox walks up the 13th fairway with his caddie, Dean Smith, during a practice round at Augusta National. (Source: Getty)

Fox's father will have a front row seat in the galleries at Augusta this weekend but before that he has a chance to get even closer to the action, caddying his son in the traditional exhibition par three tournament tomorrow.

"I'm honoured that he's asked me. It'll be fun."

The Kiwi golfer joked that description might change after the round.

"I don't know how he's going to go with the tour bag and carrying it — there's a few hills around that par three course so hopefully it doesn't bugger his knee too much."

If he does, he'll have plenty of time to rest it watching his son live out a dream which tees off just after 4.30am NZT on Friday.

