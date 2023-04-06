RNZ to receive extra $25.7m a year from Govt after merger canned

RNZ is set to receive a massive boost to its funding after the RNZ-TVNZ merger was called off, Minister for Broadcasting and Media Willie Jackson announced this morning.

The public radio provider will receive an extra $25.7m a year, including $12m to maintain public media services, $12m for a new digital platform and $1.7m for AM Transmission.

NZ On Air will also receive a $10m increase for 2023/24.

"We must ensure that New Zealand can meet cost of living issues and support the cyclone recovery, while also delivering world class public media for all of Aotearoa," Jackson said.

"Today's announcement will mean a total saving of $364.7 million over four years compared to merging RNZ and TVNZ.

"Supporting RNZ to provide public media services and to meet the needs of all New Zealanders in the digital age is critical."

He pointed to increased competition, changing audience demands and declining revenues as pressures facing public media.

"This investment will strengthen news and current affairs coverage through a free multi-media digital platform to reach new audiences, expand regional coverage to be truly national, establish a new initiative to prioritise Māori and Pacific content and support RNZ to deliver civil defence lifeline emergency communications," Jackson said.

"We've listened to New Zealanders, and our public media needs to provide for both an Aotearoa of today, and tomorrow."

It comes after a final tally of the TVNZ-RNZ merger showed it cost nearly $20 million in public money, with $24 million left over after the plan was scrapped amid Chris Hipkins' policy bonfire.

RNZ currently receives $35.356 million annually for its operating costs, the NZ On Air website reads.

'Incredibly important'

In a statement, RNZ welcomed the news, with board chairman Jim Mather saying it will "ensure we can protect what audiences love now but also strengthen what we do, allowing us to innovate and better serve Aotearoa New Zealand and the wider Pacific".

He pointed to the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle as demonstrations of RNZ's value.

"Our people provided a crucial service which helped inform people and keep them safe."

And RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson added that the funding comes at a time of "significant pressure on all media organisations".

"Media in Aotearoa New Zealand are being challenged by rapidly changing commercial models, the rise of international media giants and foreign content, the increasing cost of local content, and the spread of misinformation, disinformation and public distrust," he said.

"RNZ's mandate, driven by its Charter, is incredibly important at such a time.

"We look forward to working together with others to ensure the broader media sector that underpins a healthy democracy flourishes."