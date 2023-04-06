World
AAP

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

5:02pm
File picture of an Australian police car.

File picture of an Australian police car. (Source: istock.com)

A Melbourne man with alleged links to organised crime has been arrested over a 500L methamphetamine haul disguised as white vinegar.

Authorities say the drugs were hidden in plastic barrels imported from Turkey in February, which were part of a larger shipment of food originally from northern Iraq.

Each of the 25 barrels contained 20L of methamphetamine, with a total street value of AU$41.6 million (NZ$44.3 million).

Officers seized the drugs and replaced it with a harmless substance which was then delivered to an address in Clayton, in Melbourne's southeast.

A 43-year-old Fawkner man was arrested after search warrants were carried out at homes in Fawkner and Bentleigh East yesterday.

Police allege he has links to Middle Eastern organised crime.

The man was charged with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug and attempting to possess a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug, which have a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

He was due to face the Melbourne Magistrates Court today.

Methamphetamine is a highly addictive substance that can be turned into ice and speed, making it the most commonly used illicit substance in Australia.

Australian Federal Police Detective Superintendent Anthony Hall said the amount of drugs could have horrendously affected countless lives and families.

"The illicit drug supply chain is littered with violence and had this amount of methamphetamine made its way to Australian streets, it would have spread through our suburbs fuelling more violence, crime and drug addiction," he said.

WorldAustraliaCrime and Justice

SHARE

More Stories

Jarryd Hayne's wife cries as bail hearing unfolds

Jarryd Hayne's wife cries as bail hearing unfolds

Amelia Bonnici was asked what the next few weeks would mean for her and her family without her husband around.

4:45pm

Platypus on a train: Queensland cops hunt pair seen with animal

Platypus on a train: Queensland cops hunt pair seen with animal

Under Queensland's conservation laws it is illegal to take "one or more" platypus from the wild, with a maximum fine of $430,000.

4:09pm

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Cash App founder Bob Lee fatally stabbed in San Francisco

3:43pm

Covid skyrockets to third leading cause of death in Australia

Covid skyrockets to third leading cause of death in Australia

9:20am

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

Stormy Daniels must pay $193,000 in Trump legal bills

7:40am

Four children killed in hatchet attack at Brazilian daycare centre

Four children killed in hatchet attack at Brazilian daycare centre

6:55am

0:20

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

7:05

Soggy start to Easter puts a damper on busy holiday prospects

11 mins ago

Kindergarten teachers cry tears of happiness after new pay offer

Kindergarten teachers cry tears of happiness after new pay offer

25 mins ago

Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

Traffic chaos takes hold as Kiwis make a move for Easter

5:17pm

'Been called far worse': Chlöe Swarbrick shrugs off 'crybaby' comment

0:23

'Been called far worse': Chlöe Swarbrick shrugs off 'crybaby' comment

5:02pm

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

Melbourne man charged over $44m meth haul disguised as vinegar

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6