New Zealand
Man, 22, charged after 'serious assaults' on Porirua baby

7:26am
File image: A baby in hospital.

File image: A baby in hospital. (Source: istock.com)

Police have charged a 22-year-old man in relation to serious injuries inflicted on a three-month-old baby in Titahi Bay, Porirua, late last year.

The baby was brought into Kenepuru Hospital on New Year's Eve and was further assessed by specialists at Wellington Hospital, police earlier said.

The baby, now six months old, was determined to have "sustained non-accidental fractures to nine separate parts of his body".

The man has been charged with wounding with attempt to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in Porirua District Court today.

The baby remains in the care of extended family.

