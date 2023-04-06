'I'm back' - Sean Plunket reinstated on Twitter after ban

Sean Plunket's Twitter account has been reinstated after it was suspended earlier this week.

"I'm back," the controversial broadcaster wrote in a tweet this morning.

In a second tweet, he thanked "all who supported free speech" including Elon Musk, who owns the social media platform.

"We may not always agree but we must talk and search for understanding," Plunket wrote.

He had appealed the suspension after other users reported him for breaking its "hateful conduct" rule, according to screenshots from the social media website.

The former Magic Talk host said he is "not a hateful person", and said he believed his account was deactivated over a "troll attack by a group of women-hating activists" but added he "had no idea" for certain as Twitter hasn't told him which post led to his suspension.

He suspected it was after a tweet about the New Zealander of the Year Awards, including an option that appeared to make reference to anti-trans activist Kellie-Jay Keen-Minshull — known commonly as Posie Parker.

The broadcaster has previously claimed that he believed there was "mob violence" at the event after a bottle of tomato juice was tipped on Keen-Minshull's head.

Plunket had attacked the awards for being "woke" after activist Shaneel Lal won the Young New Zealander of the Year Award.

Lal was a prominent counter-protest organiser to Keen-Minshull's arrival in New Zealand.

Plunket is the founder and editor of the online radio station The Platform, which proclaims itself as "New Zealand's only independent media site".

In 2017, the broadcaster resigned from the Broadcasting Standards Authority after posting a tweet asking if "anyone else" felt for disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.