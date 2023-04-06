Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

A child has been hospitalised with "serious facial injuries" after a vehicle and bike collision in Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Newton Street in Ngāruawāhia at about 5.50pm early this evening.

"A child has been taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries after being hit by a vehicle," police said in a statement.

The road was not blocked as a result of the crash.

Ngāruawāhia is located around 20 kilometres northwest of Hamilton.