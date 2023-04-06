New Zealand
Child seriously injured after Waikato vehicle, bike crash

46 mins ago
A child has been hospitalised with "serious facial injuries" after a vehicle and bike collision in Waikato.

Emergency services were called to the scene of a crash on Newton Street in Ngāruawāhia at about 5.50pm early this evening.

"A child, with serious facial injuries, has been taken to the hospital with serious facial injuries after being hit by a vehicle," police said in a statement.

The road was not blocked as a result of the crash.

Ngāruawāhia is located around 20 kilometres northwest of Hamilton.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

