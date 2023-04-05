New Zealand
The toolbox changing the classroom for Māori, Pasifika students

49 mins ago

A new learning toolbox for Māori and Pasifika students has taken taken a South Auckland primary school by storm and it's just the beginning for the programme.

By Grace Thomas

The Lālanga Toolbox aims to helps improve Māori and Pasifika attendance at school and drive their success. It's currently being used at Manurewa South School.

Teacher Snay Lata uses the toolbox for her Year 3 and 4 students.

"I can see a change in their personality, in their mana," she said. "We know in Māori and Pasifika children they learn a bit differently... it is not an individualistic approach."

The programme focuses on whānau-based learning and was founded by Lesieli Oliver in 2020. She told 1News that her own childhood helped inspire the toolbox's creation.

"My family came from Tonga in the 80s, we were chasing the dream. Both my parents left school before the age of 14 so we always knew what would really enable and empower us was education."

Oliver said she had been "blown away" by the response to the programme.

"Everything is worth it when you see kids coming to school because they love school. When you see teachers reporting that kids are improving in their learning behaviour, they're engaging, they're achieving."

Meanwhile, a fundraising campaign has been launched so the Lālanga Toolbox can be provided in four more schools around Auckland.

New ZealandEducationAuckland

