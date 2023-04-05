NBA star reveals stunning fact about Adams and his strength

Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams continues to receive high praise from those who have played with him with former teammate and eight-time All Star Paul George sharing some stories from their time together.

George named Adams as his centre in his career role players lineup in a podcast chat, leading to a discussion around him and his notorious strength.

Adams and George shared the court for two seasons at the Oklahoma City Thunder and in that time the big Kiwi left a mark on the star shooter - in more ways than one.

"One of the best screeners I have ever played with - shoutout to Steven Adams," George said on Podcast P.

"You get hit by Steven Adams, and your bell is rung."

Paul George going with Steven Adams at the 5 in his career top 5 role player lineup…



Adams' strength has been well-documented throughout his 10-year NBA career.

He's been voted the NBA's strongest by fellow players for multiple seasons and had humorous descriptions used in post-match interviews.

"That motherf***er is strong. I’m serious," All Star Jimmy Butler said after a game in 2018.

"He hit me with one screen today. I thought my life was over. He’s like from Krypton or something."

All those stories were then reiterated last season when Adams casually picked up Bulls centre Tony Bradley and carried him away to protect his teammate Ja Morant.

But speaking on Podcast P this week, George stunned fans with a revelation about Adams' strength only those who have played with him knew.

Steven Adams sets a screen for Paul George. (Source: Associated Press)

"He's one of those dudes that don't lift weights, he does not lift weights. He's just naturally strong," George said.

Podcast P's hosts were left stunned by the news, before calling Adams - who has been compared to Aquaman in the past - as a "big Viking".

The Grizzlies are awaiting the return of Adams from a knee injury he sustained in January with hopes he'll be back on the court in time for the NBA playoffs.

Despite his absence, and the recent saga around star Morant involving a gun on social media, Memphis sit second in the hotly-contested Western Conference with four games to play.

If seeding remains the same in the final four games, that would see the Grizzlies face off with the in-form Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James in the first round.