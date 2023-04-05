4-in-1 Covid, flu and RSV tests 'useful tool' for NZ - expert

Epidemiologist Michael Baker said multiplex rapid antigen tests (RAT) which test for Covid-19, influenza and RSV would be a useful tool to have in New Zealand.

It comes as the tests have been made available in parts of Europe such as Belgium and Spain.

The tests look similar to a regular Covid-19 RAT and are used in the same way.

The only difference is they also show if you have influenza A or B, or RSV.

Baker told 1News it would be a "really good move in principle" if accurate home tests for other common illnesses could be introduced in New Zealand.

"This could be seen as a big advance as we move as a society to more self-testing and self-management," he said.

Michael Baker. (Source: University of Otago)

However, he warned there is a risk only rich people could afford the tests if they're not subsidised and made easily available to the public.

"We would need to have offer access for communities most at risk," Baker added.

He believes the tests could be useful for those who were considered essential workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Employers may want to test people working in essential roles once a week to make sure they aren't spreading Covid or influenza around their workforce".

He believes it would provide an economic benefit, with more people being able to isolate themselves if they test positive to any of the illnesses.

US epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl Ding is pushing for the tests to be used in America.

In a tweet he hypothesised the FDA may be hesitant to import them as it may see more workers isolating if they tested negative for Covid but positive for RSV or influenza.

Asking @US_FDA to approve something useful like a simple quadruple test for COVID, influenza A, influenza B, and RSV would make too much sense—plus corporations like airlines would hate it—forcing employees to work through sickness is much more💰profitable. Sick people be damned. https://t.co/ZOSb13uGIj — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) April 1, 2023

Te Whatu Ora's response

When asked if it plans on clearing or importing the 4-in-1 tests for use in New Zealand, Te Whatu Ora said: "There is a sufficient supply of Covid-19 Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) in the national supply to cover the winter period.

"There are no plans to import additional tests as part of the public health response due to this sufficient supply."

Te Whatu Ora said anyone wanting to import the tests for use must apply for an exemption.

"Applications from those wishing to import multiplex test devices will be processed through the exemption process and assessed to determine whether they meet the minimum clinical performance criteria."

The clinical performance criteria for multiplex tests, which detect a range of different pathogens, is much higher than the criteria for regular Covid-19 RAT.

"Minimum requirements for multiplex tests are a clinical sensitivity of ≥98% and a specificity of ≥98%," the Ministry of Health states.

Fluorecare multiplex tests being used in Europe claim a sensitivity rate of 92.93% for Covid, 92.04% for influenza A, 90.91% for influenza B and 95.45% for RSV.

However, Covid-19 RAT only require a minimum ≥80% sensitivity and>98% specificity.