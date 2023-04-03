Health

Local Democracy Reporting

'Going to hit the fan': South Auckland GPs warn of flu season crisis

7:01pm
Person sick in bed with medications visible nearby.

Person sick in bed with medications visible nearby. (Source: istock.com)

South Auckland GPs say they are concerned about their ability to cope as the annual flu season puts added pressure on an already under-strain sector.

It follows reports from Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ that the 2023 flu season could be one of the worst in years.

Pasifika GP Network chairperson Dr Api Talemaitoga said he was worried GPs in south Auckland didn’t have the capacity to deal with the predicted surge in demand.

He said a recent report highlighting the shortage of doctors in Counties Manukau showed most primary healthcare providers were already operating beyond their capacity.

Dr Api Talemaitoga, chairman of the Pasifika GP Network.

Dr Api Talemaitoga, chairman of the Pasifika GP Network. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

“Primary healthcare has had enough after decades of underfunding, and I really feel it’s going to hit the fan this winter.”

Talemaitoga said waiting times for people who wanted to see a doctor were going to increase over the coming months as more people became sick with seasonal illnesses.

Turuki Health Care GP Dr Katrina Kirikino said the volume of high-needs patients Turuki was seeing was already a concern and things wouldn’t get any easier moving into winter.

Kirikino said Te Whatu Ora should have been planning with local GPs in late 2022 so they could build up their staffing levels.

Middlemore Hospital.

Middlemore Hospital. (Source: Local Democracy Reporting)

In a statement, Te Whatu Ora Counties Manukau said it had been working with primary health organisations, urgent care clinics and pharmacies on a “winter planning process”.

“We are continuing to actively encourage people to seek what we call right care, by encouraging people to know how to access the right healthcare at the right time.

"We have messaging on our website and social media, giving advice on appropriate care.”

Central to its planning was the vaccination scheme it rolled out on the weekend for influenza and Covid-19, the statement said.

The flu jab is free for people aged 65 years and over, Māori and Pacific people aged 55 years and over, pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 12 years and those with long-term conditions like diabetes, asthma and heart disease.

“Every winter, hospitals and the healthcare system see an increase in admissions for respiratory infections and other illnesses associated with the season. Flu can be a very serious disease for people whose immunity is already weakened by other conditions.”

An additional Covid-19 booster is also available for free for people at high risk of severe illness.

General Practice New Zealand chairperson Dr Bryan Betty said the vaccination roll-out for the flu and Covid-19 was now more important than ever.

Dr Bryan Betty.

Dr Bryan Betty. (Source: Re: News)

“It’s probably not front of mind for a lot of people. But we need to remember the flu kills 500 people a year.”

Health workforce shortages across south Auckland would only increase the pressure on GPs and hospitals this flu season, he said.

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

New ZealandHealthAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

'So proud of dad' - Kelly Tarlton to join NZ Business Hall of Fame

'So proud of dad' - Kelly Tarlton to join NZ Business Hall of Fame

The marine archaeologist and diver revolutionised the aquarium industry in the mid-80s when he built the now iconic Auckland attraction.

6:15pm

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

The beer, labelled Honey Bear House Beer, has been linked to one death.

5:06pm

Dad’s pain from losing son to cancer captured in moving mural

Dad’s pain from losing son to cancer captured in moving mural

4:16pm

6:15

Woman rushed to ED with bleeding eye after melanoma not identified

Woman rushed to ED with bleeding eye after melanoma not identified

2:42pm

Vulnerable woman hospitalised after 'suboptimal care' at facility

Vulnerable woman hospitalised after 'suboptimal care' at facility

2:01pm

Covid-19: Cases rise slightly to 12,202, 14 deaths reported

Covid-19: Cases rise slightly to 12,202, 14 deaths reported

1:04pm

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:39

Wheelchair users battle for equal rights at live events

7:43pm

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

4:17

Paris is set to ban e-scooters - will New Zealand follow suit?

7:28pm

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

Two arrested in Waikato after stolen car driven at cop

7:08pm

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

Around 25 train cars derail in Montana, no injuries reported

7:02pm

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

1:47

Nelson locals to run New York marathon to raise money for kids

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video