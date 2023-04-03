Covid-19: Cases rise slightly to 12,202, 14 deaths reported

Covid-19 cases have risen slightly, with 12,202 new infections reported over the past week.

The numbers cover the week from Monday, March 27 to Sunday, April 2.

As at midnight Sunday, there were 220 people in hospital with the virus.

Nine people were in an intensive care or high dependency unit as at midnight Sunday.

Fourteen more people with the virus have died.

Of the 14 people who have died, six were in their 70s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Eight were women and six were men.

Three each were from Waikato and the Southern District, two each were from the Auckland region, Taranaki and Canterbury, and one each were from Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay.

The number of deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor, is 2687.

Last week's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, are located in Northland (312), Auckland (3276), Waikato (888), Bay of Plenty (471), Lakes District (222), Hawke's Bay (284), MidCentral District (427), Whanganui (136), Taranaki (375), Tairāwhiti (100), Wairarapa (119), Capital and Coast (877), Hutt Valley (387), Nelson Marlborough (455), Canterbury (2248), West Coast (166), South Canterbury (208) and Southern District (1214).

The location of 37 cases is unknown.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is 1739. The seven-day rolling average of RAT results is 2421.