Jane Goodall hopes new kid-friendly show on her life will inspire

Environmentalist and animal researcher Dr Jane Goodall hopes a new kids show based on her life's work will "inspire people to action".

Titled Jane, the show follows the adventures of Jane Garcia, a nine-year-old who makes it her mission to save endangered animals.

It was will depict the young girl and her best friends, David and a chimpanzee named Greybeard, as they use their imaginations to save animals around the world.

Goodall, a primatologist who has dedicated her life to conserve the planet to save animals, said she hopes the show will inspire young people to engage with conservation.

"I believe that stories have the power to inspire people to action, she said.

"I am very hopeful that this series will encourage young people, their families, and friends to help save animals around the world."

Jane is being produced by and released on Apple TV+.

Dr Goodall is now 85 years old. She has previously said it won't be possible to beat climate change in her lifetime but she hopes to make a difference through her youth organisation Roots and Shoots, which is in 140 countries.

"I shall carry on, and the most important thing is working with the youth," she told 1News in 2019.

The show will hit the streaming service on April 14.