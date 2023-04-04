Hugh Jackman makes health plea after cancer scare

Australian actor Hugh Jackman has issued a public health warning after having potentially cancerous cells cut out for biopsy.

The Greatest Showman actor is awaiting biopsy results on what could be basal cell carcinomas.

He took to his Instagram page, sporting a bandage on his nose, to give his followers an update on his health today.

"I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever, I've just had two biopsies," he said in a video.

Jackman said his doctor saw two things which may or not be basal cell carcinomas.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know I will let you know. Just to remind you basal cells in the world of cancer are the least dangerous of them all."

He then used his platform to send a health message to others.

"Please wear sunscreen, it is just not worth it. No matter how much you want a tan. Trust me, trust me, trust me.

"This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago, it's coming out now."

The 54-year-old will be appearing in Deadpool 3 next year, where he reprises his role as Wolverine.