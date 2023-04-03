Jury in CHCH murder trial struggle to reach unanimous verdict

A jury in the murder trial of a Christchurch prison guard accused of killing his friend is struggling to reach a unanimous verdict.

David Benbow, 54, is accused of killing his friend Michael McGrath in May 2017.

McGrath's body has never been found.

After 20 hours of deliberations, Justice Jonathan Eaton has told the jury they can now reach a majority verdict, if just one juror is in disagreement.

It was alleged Benbow killed his friend with a .22 rifle — a weapon which also has never been found — amid his anger and jealousy that his former partner Jo Green had been seeing McGrath.

ADVERTISEMENT

Benbow's lawyer's say the Crown's case is fatally flawed.