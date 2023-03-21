Health

Local Democracy Reporting

Counties Manukau fails to meet cancer treatment target

10:08am
A hospital ward (file photo).

A hospital ward (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

People suspected of having cancer are facing delays in getting treatment in Counties Manukau, with the area’s biggest health provider failing to meet its own targets.

By Stephen Forbes, Local Democracy Reporter

But Cancer Society of New Zealand chief executive Lucy Elwood says meeting such benchmarks is vital and can potentially save lives.

The latest figures were included in a report to Parliament’s health select committee, as part of an annual review into the defunct Counties Manukau District Health Board.

Under the target system 90% of patients who doctors suspect have a high probability of having cancer should receive their first treatment or assessment within 62 days of being referred.

But in Counties Manukau only 80% of patients in 2021/2022 were seen within that time frame. That’s down from 87% in 2020/2021.

Te Whatu Ora (Counties Manukau) chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly said the fact the DHB failed to meet the faster cancer treatment target was cause for concern.

While not all patients referred would actually have cancer, it remained an important part of the diagnosis process.

Te Whatu Ora (Counties Manukau) chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly.

Te Whatu Ora (Counties Manukau) chief medical officer Dr Andrew Connolly. (Source: Stuff / Bruce Mackay)

Speaking to the select committee on Friday he said it represented around 15% of the work it does in relation to cancer in Counties Manukau.

Connolly said there was “continuous room for improvement” in such areas.

But Elwood said the fact hospitals around the country were failing to meet the so-called faster cancer treatment target was a worrying sign.

“Obviously we’re concerned about the situation in Counties Manukau, but it’s part of a much wider national problem,” she said.

“These are the patients we want to get seen really quickly, but it’s just taking too long,” Elwood said.

“And in terms of cancer patients it can really affect their outcomes and that’s why these targets exist.”

Cancer Society of New Zealand chief executive Lucy Elwood.

Cancer Society of New Zealand chief executive Lucy Elwood. (Source: Supplied)

She said for affected patients getting seen quicker can be potentially life-saving.

Elwood said the national figure for 2021/2022 for patients suspected of having cancer that were seen within the target was 84.2 %.

She said the society would prefer to see such patients make it to their first treatment within two weeks.

But Elwood said some cases were more complex and patients might have to book in for procedures like MRI scans before they could undergo surgery, which added to their wait times.

According to the Ministry of Health, cancer is the country’s single biggest cause of death and more people are developing it.

But many cancers can be cured if they are found and treated in time. According to the Ministry of Health one in every three people who get it are cured.

Te Whatu Ora was approached for comment for this article.

New ZealandHealthAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

Cancer patients, advocates to oppose new bill at Parliament

Cancer patients, advocates to oppose new bill at Parliament

The Therapeutic Products Bill has proven to be controversial, with patient advocates saying it will make it harder to access unfunded medicines and clinical trials.

9:38am

8:22

Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

Auckland teen with gunshot wounds dropped off at hospital

Police say in another incident, a house with five people inside was shot at in Mt Wellington.

8:34am

Customers left in lurch by Auckland window covering company

Customers left in lurch by Auckland window covering company

8:34pm

8:57

Vaping Regulatory Authority cuts staff as nicotine level confusion lingers

Vaping Regulatory Authority cuts staff as nicotine level confusion lingers

8:10pm

6:58

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

Ubers for Auckland ferry commuters amid cancellations – who pays?

3:49pm

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

1:50pm

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hutt Valley

LIVE: Chris Hipkins speaks from Hutt Valley

12 mins ago

Bat used to hit opponent as Melbourne club cricketers lose the plot

0:12

Bat used to hit opponent as Melbourne club cricketers lose the plot

27 mins ago

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

Harry Potter, Star Wars actor Paul Grant dies

43 mins ago

One person dead after crash at Kerikeri residence

One person dead after crash at Kerikeri residence

57 mins ago

The world's happiest countries in 2023 revealed

1:40

The world's happiest countries in 2023 revealed

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video