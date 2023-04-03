New Zealand
1News

Education Review Office 'deeply concerned' about racism in schools

Wed, Mar 15

The Education Review Office (ERO) says it is "deeply concerned" about widespread bullying of ethnic students in New Zealand schools.

According to a new ERO report, one in five students from ethnic communities have experienced race-based bullying at school.

The report has also highlighted where resourcing is needed — by 2043, a quarter of New Zealand learners will be from ethnic communities.

It said more than half of teachers do not feel confident connecting with Aotearoa's ethnic students.

ERO's deputy chief executive Ruth Shinoda told Breakfast this morning while the students are doing well academically, they are struggling with racism.

She said a third of the students don't feel that schools are taking the issue seriously.

"It is a really big problem. Half of these learners in the last month have seen someone else be bullied on the basis of their ethnicity and every child needs to go to school and feel safe and that they belong."

Recommendations from ERO suggest an increase in pastoral care and guidance staffing.

New ZealandSocial IssuesEducation

SHARE

More Stories

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

The teacher put his pupil in a chokehold, however the student said it was "all in fun".

49 mins ago

At home April: Students at school for just 8 days this month

At home April: Students at school for just 8 days this month

Clinical psychologist Jacqui Maguire joined Breakfast to share tips for parents facing a busy April.

9:15am

4:57

Strip/Life: What it's really like being a stripper in NZ

Strip/Life: What it's really like being a stripper in NZ

7:00am

Living wage to increase to $26 from September 1 this year

Living wage to increase to $26 from September 1 this year

6:10am

'I will come back' - Anti-trans activist Posie Parker vows NZ return

'I will come back' - Anti-trans activist Posie Parker vows NZ return

Sat, Apr 1

0:30

Minimum wage, benefits increase from today

Minimum wage, benefits increase from today

Sat, Apr 1

Latest

Popular

14 mins ago

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

Scientists capture images of deepest ever fish in Japan Trench

35 mins ago

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

Police recover more than 320kgs of meth hidden in beer shipment

49 mins ago

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

Teacher censured after in-class wrestling match with student

59 mins ago

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

0:54

Jury can't decide if Christchurch man murdered his friend

4:19pm

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

'Rather ironic' - Sean Plunket says Twitter ban 'troll attack'

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video