Education Review Office 'deeply concerned' about racism in schools

The Education Review Office (ERO) says it is "deeply concerned" about widespread bullying of ethnic students in New Zealand schools.

According to a new ERO report, one in five students from ethnic communities have experienced race-based bullying at school.

The report has also highlighted where resourcing is needed — by 2043, a quarter of New Zealand learners will be from ethnic communities.

It said more than half of teachers do not feel confident connecting with Aotearoa's ethnic students.

ERO's deputy chief executive Ruth Shinoda told Breakfast this morning while the students are doing well academically, they are struggling with racism.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said a third of the students don't feel that schools are taking the issue seriously.

"It is a really big problem. Half of these learners in the last month have seen someone else be bullied on the basis of their ethnicity and every child needs to go to school and feel safe and that they belong."

Recommendations from ERO suggest an increase in pastoral care and guidance staffing.