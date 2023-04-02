Politics
1News

Hamilton East to be contested by union organiser, councillor

40 mins ago
Georgie Dansey.

Georgie Dansey. (Source: Supplied)

Union organiser and business owner Georgie Dansey has been selected to contest Hamilton East for Labour in this year's election.

She will face off against local Hamilton City councillor Ryan Hamilton, who is National’s candidate for the electorate.

Dansey was a list candidate for Labour in 2020 and also ran for Hamilton West in 2022, where she lost to National’s Tama Potaka in the by-election triggered by Gaurav Sharma's resignation.

The Hamilton East seat is currently held by Jamie Strange, who flipped the seat red in Labour's historic 2020 win. Previously the seat was held by National since 2005.

In a media release, Dansey, who lives in Hamilton East, thanked the existing MP.

"I want to acknowledge my friend Jamie Strange for his hard work over the last six years as an MP in Hamilton. He has been a wonderful advocate for our community and has helped to make sure that our needs are heard in Government."

Dansey is the chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association, a union that represents private school workers. She also owns Body Fit Training in Te Awamutu.

"As a small business owner, I know how hard our local businesses work to create jobs and benefit our community. I will be a champion for them in Parliament and work to make sure their voice is heard in Government," she said.

"As someone who has worked as a teacher in local schools, I know the huge difference education can make in the lives of our children."

Last month, National announced Hamilton as their candidate for the electorate. At the time, he said he would be focused on the cost of living and crime.

“The crime we face in Hamilton has led to us being labelled the ram-raid capital of New Zealand, and we need a government that will do something about the crime making workers feel unsafe and causing parents to worry about their kids when they’re out in their own neighbourhoods," he said at the time.

“I have loved my time as a Hamilton City councillor and believe I can make an even stronger contribution as Hamilton East’s next local MP.

"While my council role will continue as normal in the short-term, I will discuss with Council colleagues the most appropriate next steps and share these with Hamiltonians as we head into the campaign."

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoPolitics

Hamilton East to be contested by union organiser, councillor

