Heavy rain watches in place for parts of the country today

Heavy rain watches are in place for parts of the country today till 8-9pm tonight.

MetService said Mount Taranaki, Tasman, Richmond, Bryant ranges, and Westland ranges south of Otira should expect heavy rainfall.

Mount Taranaki's heavy heavy rain watch remains in place till 8pm with thunderstorms possible from this afternoon.

Rainfall amounts could approach warning criteria.

Tasman north of Motueka, Richmond and Bryant ranges should expect to see heavy rainfall until about 5pm, also with a possibility of approaching warning criteria.

Those in the ranges of Westland south of Otira can expect heavy rain till 11.00pm tonight.

"A period of heavy rain is expected this morning, followed by heavy showers and possibly thunderstorms until late evening. Rainfall accumulations may approach warning criteria," MetService said.