Video shows wreck of Tesla after fire on Auckland Harbour Bridge

There were dramatic scenes on the Auckand Harbour Bridge last night after what's believed to be a Tesla caught fire.

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze around 11.30pm.

"It's mad," Anton Posa wrote on Twitter.

"I'm sitting at the start of the bridge and not moving and watching huge flames coming from a car at the top. Ambulances and fire engines screaming last us. Really eerie."

Video from the scene show the car on a tow truck with its front end destroyed.

Wrekage of burnt Tesla on Auckland Harbour Bridge (Source: 1News)

No-one was injured and the cause of the fire isn't yet known.