New Zealand
1News

Today FM a victim of short-term corporate strategy - expert

7:31am

News radio station Today FM, shut down dramatically by MediaWorks yesterday, was the victim of short-term corporate strategy, said AUT's head of radio Matt Mollgaard.

The station was said to be haemorrhaging cash and struggling against Newstalk ZB in ratings, but the abruptness of its closure shocked listeners and hosts alike.

Realising the station was closing, Today FM hosts Tova O'Brien and Duncan Garner announced "they've f***** us" and "this is betrayal", live on air.

By 5pm, an announcement on the station's frequency said Today FM was no more, leaving staff bewildered.

Mollgaard said he wasn't surprised by station's financial issues, but is disappointed with how it was handled.

"A bit of a fiasco really, and I've never, in my 30 years plus of broadcasting, seen or heard anything like it.

"To decrease the time for consultation down to like, a day is kind of incredible."

Talk radio "is the hardest one" to get right, said Mollgaard. "Talk radio is expensive, it requires well-know people working day-in, day-out. It also has huge competition in New Zealand."

Such a venture has to be looked at as a five to 10-year plan, Mollgaard believed, citing this year's upcoming election as an obvious opportunity to build a radio listenership around its talented hosts.

He said Today FM was trying to build a multi-platform offering, including integration with internet audiences — a necessary challenge for radio platforms, but an opportunity also.

"They weren't really in it for the long-term," he said.

Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien

Duncan Garner and Tova O'Brien (Source: Supplied)

"In many ways radio is a bellwether media because advertising tends to drop off from television and radio pretty quickly in a recession... I think we are seeing here a consolidation of media money.

"We might see a contraction in the broadcast media as we head into a Q2 recession, so it doesn't look good but radio has survived before and so has television," Mollgaard said.

"I wouldn't make any predictions about the death of radio in New Zealand, it's still a very popular media."

MediaWorks’ interim CEO Wendy Palmer said the company was being hit by lower revenue and higher costs.

"At the request of the MediaWorks Board we have undertaken a review of the entire business to identify further areas of potential cost saving and to reshape the business for the market conditions.

“This has led the Board to take the difficult decision to take Today FM off air and to explore options for a digital content offering. This is a hard day for this talented team who put everything into building a new talk platform in Aotearoa. They’ve worked tremendously hard and we’re incredibly proud of the work they have done.

"We’ll be working with the team to identify other opportunities within MediaWorks where possible and to support them in their next steps."

New ZealandMediaEconomy

SHARE

More Stories

Firms, workers need to lower inflation expectations - RBNZ

Firms, workers need to lower inflation expectations - RBNZ

Central bank chief economist Paul Conway said work was underway on the RBNZ's next rate review on April 6.

Thu, Mar 23

The Warehouse Group profits plunge amid trading slowdown

The Warehouse Group profits plunge amid trading slowdown

Group chief executive Nick Grayston said the trading environment was "challenging" as it contended with inflation and cost of living pressures.

Thu, Mar 23

Will NZ be affected by the 'serious crisis' in global banking?

Will NZ be affected by the 'serious crisis' in global banking?

Wed, Mar 22

3:45

France may limit influencers oversharing kids online – should NZ follow?

France may limit influencers oversharing kids online – should NZ follow?

Tue, Mar 21

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Hundreds of thousands in public money going to lobbying firms

Mon, Mar 20

Why do NZ infrastructure projects always go over budget?

Why do NZ infrastructure projects always go over budget?

Sun, Mar 19

10:06

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Second NCEA pilot shows significant room for improvement

Second NCEA pilot shows significant room for improvement

8 mins ago

Michael Baker urges eligible Kiwis to get new Covid booster

6:49

Michael Baker urges eligible Kiwis to get new Covid booster

25 mins ago

LIVE

LIVE: Christopher Luxon makes electricity policy announcement

LIVE: Christopher Luxon makes electricity policy announcement

30 mins ago

King Charles makes carrot juice-infused 'royal cheese' in Germany

1:02

King Charles makes carrot juice-infused 'royal cheese' in Germany

41 mins ago

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

3:23

Kimbra's comeback: Grammy-winning Kiwi artist on her new album

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video