NZ's swimming stars look to make waves at national championships

The three big names of New Zealand swimming are headed to Auckland with big individual goals at the national championships.

Erika Fairweather, Dame Sophie Pascoe and Lewis Clareburt all line up across the meet starting tomorrow with world championship qualification one of the targets on the line.

For Fairweather, there's also the magical mark of a sub-four minute 400m freestyle as well — a time only four others have achieved.

But in what's become one of the most competitive events globally, Fairweather is amongst the best in the world and less than a second outside breaking that barrier.

Erica Fairweather reacts after the women's 400m freestyle final at the world shot course championships in Melbourne. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

"I like to think I can," Fairweather told 1News of the four-minute mark.

"It'll come now or it'll come in six months' time. It's just a matter of when, really.

"It'll take a big swim, I know that, everyone around me knows that, but we're just having fun with it, I think that's the main thing."

Although there's an added interest to her races in Auckland this weekend after 16-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh broke the world record with a 3:56.08 this week during national trials.

"Her going that fast has really shown that we can go under four minutes," Fairweather added.

"To be another chick under the four-minute mark would be awesome."

The nationals will also see Pascoe lead the push for a first for New Zealand's para-swimmers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dame Sophie Pascoe at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. (Source: Getty)

Pascoe will team up with Tupou Neiufi, Josh Wilmer and Jesse Reynolds to attempt to qualify a mixed classification, mixed gender relay team for the world championships in Japan in July.

"I have never been able to focus on relays, we haven't had the numbers to be able to create a relay team so I'm super excited," Pascoe said.

"The relay is a huge part of this next chapter in my swimming journey."

A journey that also still features individual events — for now.

Clareburt on the other hand is well and truly diving into events this weekend with the Commonwealth Games champion entering eight disciplines at the meet.

New Zealander Lewis Clareburt celebrates his victory in the 200m butterfly event on Monday morning. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

"No real theory to the madness, I think," Clareburt joked.

"I like the look of a lot of events, but the short schedule doesn't appetise me too much… I like racing some of those sprinting boys and giving them a run for their money."

There are big things on the horizon, but these nationals will show off some of the best swimming talent in our pools for some time.