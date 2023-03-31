King Charles makes carrot juice-infused 'royal cheese' in Germany

After schmoozing with Berlin's political elite in the morning, King Charles III headed to the German countryside for a down-to-earth afternoon visit at an organic farm, where Britain's monarch helped make an orange-coloured cheese with a crown imprint.

"We heard that the king is a great lover of cheese," said Katja von Maltzan, who with her husband runs the Brodowin farm 80 kilometres northeast of Germany's capital.

"We took that as an opportunity to make our own creation for him," the farmer told German news agency dpa.

The Brodowin King is a Tilsiter-style cheese infused with carrot juice to give it "a little sweetness and an orange colour, like British cheddar," she said.

Charles' visit underlined his interest and commitment to environmental causes. His three-day visit to Germany — his first foreign trip as Britain's monarch — also included a reception dedicated to building a more sustainable world.

At Brodowin farm, the British king met with young farming trainees and went on a tour of the property, which has 160 dairy cows, 300 dairy goats and 1800 hens. Von Maltzan and her husband walked Charles through the entire cheese-making process.

Due to torrential rain, the king skipped a visit to the cowshed and sought shelter in the farm's dairy, where he filled cheese mixture into a mould and smoothed it out.

"We were sort of stuck in the dairy," von Maltzan told dpa. "But that gave us the opportunity to talk to the king a bit, which might not have been so possible otherwise."

The farmers plan to produce a total of about 150 round loaves of the "royal cheese" which will have to ripen for six to eight weeks before they are ready to eat and sell.

Charles, 74, who ascended the throne after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September, is set to be crowned during a May 6 coronation ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey.

At Brodowin farm, he got a first taste of the experience when the farm's pastry chef offered him a piece of a white chocolate cake with sugar icing gems and raspberries on top that was shaped like the crown he will wear on coronation day.

King Charles III of Great Britain, right, looks at a cake made especially for his visit in the Brodowin eco-village in Germany. (Source: Associated Press)

The king also talked shop with the employees and asked very informed questions about organic farming, Leonie Schierning, the executive assistant of the farm told dpa.

"We talked about cow manure and how good it is for the soil," she added.