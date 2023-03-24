World
King Charles wants to visit Ukraine again 'before I get too old'

11:12am
King Charles III.

King Charles III. (Source: Associated Press)

King Charles is determined to visit Ukraine again before he “gets too old” to see the war-ravaged nation.

The 74-year-old monarch – who visited Ukraine in 1996 and welcomed its president Volodymyr Zelensky to Buckingham Palace in early February – shared his desire to go back on Thursday.

Speaking one day ahead of the 13-month anniversary of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the nation, Charles said: “I must go again before I get too old. I would like the chance to see Ukraine again.

Charles was also introduced to a charitable project being run by staff called Kids and Art for Ukraine on his visit to the opening of a new banking tower in London.

He was handed a landscape picture painted by Sofia Franchuk, 16, from the town of Tarashcha, around 120 kilometres from Kyiv, who has kept going to art school and painting the invasion.

Charles asked to be given her address so he can keep in touch with her by letter.

Co-founder of the Kids and Art for Ukraine project Olga Evans told Mail Online about the royal visit: “It was such an honour. The king seemed so pleased.

“He said he wanted to visit Ukraine before he got too old. We hope there will be peace soon so that he can. He wants to come to our country.”

