Health
1News

How to prepare your home for winter and save on energy

1:00pm

With the cost of living constraining many budgets, winter energy costs are a dark cloud on the horizon.

EECA building expert Dr Gareth Gretton joined Breakfast today to share some tips on how to prepare your home.

How quickly the cold seeps into your home depends a lot on how well it's insulated, Gretton said.

"The best place to start is actually underneath... that keeps the heat in and stops the drafts coming up."

He recommends checking the ceiling space too, and if you have less than 200mm of insulation in the roof space it's worth considering a top-up. Insulated walls "are one of the bigger ticket items to consider in the longer term."

"There's not much point in heating our homes if the heat is just leaking our straight away."

However, not all will be able to afford new insulation this year, or a heat pump.

For cost-effective measures, Gretton recommends products such as a foam weather seal, which can be found in hardware stores and will keep cold drafts from entering through windows.

Another option, he said, is secondary glazing film — a near-invisible film which is like double glazing but can pay itself back in a single winter.

"Windows are a really big source of heat loss... curtains are another big part of the puzzle in terms of really just making you feel a bit more comfortable."

Gretton's tip for those who do have heat pumps is to keep your filters in good condition. "If you can't remember the last time you've done it then it's definitely time to do it," he said.

"We know that cold, damp homes have a really significant impact on people's health.

"We're talking asthma and we're talking a whole lot of respiratory infections and those things really ramp up as we go through the winter months... it's not much fun living in a cold, draft home and feeling cosy in your home is a really important part of getting through the winter."

New ZealandHealthPersonal FinanceCost of Living

SHARE

More Stories

Michael Baker urges eligible Kiwis to get new Covid booster

Michael Baker urges eligible Kiwis to get new Covid booster

The epidemiologist said the new bivalent booster is a "welcome advance" in the battle against Omicron.

8:27am

6:49

Overseas traveller dies from rabies in NZ's first case

Overseas traveller dies from rabies in NZ's first case

Health officials said the traveller "died from the disease last week".

4:06pm

How Australia’s vape crackdown created a huge black market

How Australia’s vape crackdown created a huge black market

Thu, Mar 30

2:15

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

19% of Middlemore ED staff think they have resources to do their jobs

Wed, Mar 29

New Dunedin Hospital delayed by a year, further cuts not ruled out

New Dunedin Hospital delayed by a year, further cuts not ruled out

Wed, Mar 29

2:15

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Wed, Mar 29

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Barrett has 'no desire' for NRL despite 'awesome' week at Storm

Barrett has 'no desire' for NRL despite 'awesome' week at Storm

12 mins ago

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Auckland crash

Motorcyclist dies in hospital after Auckland crash

17 mins ago

Mark Latham homophobic tweet 'extremely hurtful' - Aus MP

Mark Latham homophobic tweet 'extremely hurtful' - Aus MP

52 mins ago

52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to ocean

52 years after capture, orca Lolita may return to ocean

1:31pm

How Trump's arrest will likely go down

How Trump's arrest will likely go down

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video