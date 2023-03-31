Head Hunter admits murder of Auckland father and daughter

Headhunters gang member Mikaere Puata-Chaney pleaded guilty today to murdering Eliza Trubuhovich and her father Geoffrey in July last year.

The pair were fatally shot outside a home in the suburb of Glendene, West Auckland.

Eliza and Mikaere Puata-Chaney had previously been in a relationship. He also fatally shot her dog.

Puata-Chaney had previously admitted his role in a notorious shooting at Auckland's Sofitel Hotel, for which he was jailed.

Police have released a statement from the Trubuhovich family, acknowledging their loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We request that you kindly respect our space, privacy and our dignity while we still grieve for Geoff and Eliza, who we treasured," the family said.

"Today is only but another step on our recovery journey.

"It still causes us immense sadness and pain to relive the events of July 2022.

Eliza Trubuhovich (Source: Supplied)

"We will always love them forever and continue to miss them every single moment."

He will be sentenced in July.