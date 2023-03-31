New Zealand
1News

Head Hunter admits murder of Auckland father and daughter

38 mins ago
Headhunters gang member Mikaere Puata-Chaney.

Headhunters gang member Mikaere Puata-Chaney. (Source: Supplied)

Headhunters gang member Mikaere Puata-Chaney pleaded guilty today to murdering Eliza Trubuhovich and her father Geoffrey in July last year.

The pair were fatally shot outside a home in the suburb of Glendene, West Auckland.

Eliza and Mikaere Puata-Chaney had previously been in a relationship. He also fatally shot her dog.

Puata-Chaney had previously admitted his role in a notorious shooting at Auckland's Sofitel Hotel, for which he was jailed.

Police have released a statement from the Trubuhovich family, acknowledging their loss.

"We request that you kindly respect our space, privacy and our dignity while we still grieve for Geoff and Eliza, who we treasured," the family said.

"Today is only but another step on our recovery journey.

"It still causes us immense sadness and pain to relive the events of July 2022.

Eliza Trubuhovich

Eliza Trubuhovich (Source: Supplied)

"We will always love them forever and continue to miss them every single moment."

He will be sentenced in July.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

More Stories

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman sought by Auckland police

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman sought by Auckland police

"She is considered dangerous and should not be approached," police said of the woman who may have ties across Tāmaki Makaurau.

35 mins ago

Council to pay dad hurt after inflatable slide collapse

Council to pay dad hurt after inflatable slide collapse

The overcrowded giant inflatable slide collapsed at the Whangamatā Summer Festival in December 2020 and left Louwan Van Rooyen with two broken ankles.

11:01am

Inexperienced boatie who’d been drinking grounds boat – skipper fined

Inexperienced boatie who’d been drinking grounds boat – skipper fined

9:50am

Video shows wreck of Tesla after fire on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Video shows wreck of Tesla after fire on Auckland Harbour Bridge

9:09am

0:16

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

Nat MP apologises for 'white cis male' remark on Nashville killings

4:21pm

1:50

New Auckland harbour crossing proposals see mixed reactions

New Auckland harbour crossing proposals see mixed reactions

3:31pm

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

LIVE

Chris Hipkins on welfare changes, Nash saga

Chris Hipkins on welfare changes, Nash saga

35 mins ago

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman sought by Auckland police

'Dangerous' 74-year-old woman sought by Auckland police

38 mins ago

Head Hunter admits murder of Auckland father and daughter

Head Hunter admits murder of Auckland father and daughter

44 mins ago

Jury decides Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision

Jury decides Gwyneth Paltrow not at fault for ski collision

11:32am

'Doing everything we can' - Air NZ facing huge refund claim backlog

'Doing everything we can' - Air NZ facing huge refund claim backlog

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video