Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

The father and daughter killed in West Auckland last Friday have been farewelled at a funeral service on Saturday morning.

Police at Glendene crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The pair were fatally shot outside an address on Barrys Road in the suburb of Glendene on July 15.

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Waitakere District court last weekend facing charges for their murder, and didn't enter a plea.

READ MORE: Man appears in court after father and daughter die in Auckland shooting

ADVERTISEMENT

1News is unable to name him or his victims due to court suppression orders.

Police had previously confirmed the defendant and victims were known to each other.

The man’s next appearance is at the High Court in Auckland, on August 3.