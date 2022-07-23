Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

Laura James
By Laura James, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

The father and daughter killed in West Auckland last Friday have been farewelled at a funeral service on Saturday morning.

Police at Glendene crime scene.

Police at Glendene crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The pair were fatally shot outside an address on Barrys Road in the suburb of Glendene on July 15.

A 27-year-old man appeared in the Waitakere District court last weekend facing charges for their murder, and didn't enter a plea.

READ MORE: Man appears in court after father and daughter die in Auckland shooting

1News is unable to name him or his victims due to court suppression orders.

Police had previously confirmed the defendant and victims were known to each other.

The man’s next appearance is at the High Court in Auckland, on August 3.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

2

Dad and daughter killed in West Auckland shooting farewelled

3

Covid 19: 22 deaths reported, 7746 new cases

4

Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

5

North Canterbury councils call for pause on Three Waters reform

Latest Stories

Tongan Tala qualify for Netball World Cup finals for first time

Gunman kills 3 campers, turns gun on himself at Iowa park

Wellington festival challenges classical music stereotypes

Laporte wins Tour Stage 19 and ends drought for France

Watch: Texas wind turbine catches fire after lightning strike

Related Stories

Neighbour says shooting in Auckland's Panmure 'avoidable'

Brian Tamaki-led protesters stop traffic on Auckland motorway

Pāpāmoa Plaza hit by early morning ram-raid

Person in hospital after gunshots heard in Panmure