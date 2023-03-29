Sky TV confirms outsourcing, 170 NZ jobs axed

Sky TV is cutting 170 jobs in New Zealand as it confirms outsourcing deals in India and the Philippines.

The company is "partnering" with Tata Consulting Services (TCS) and Probe CX Group, affecting customer care, technology and content operations.

It says 200 roles are being created in the Philippines to deal with "straightforward" queries, and 100 positions are being retained in New Zealand for more complicated customer issues.

Sky’s chief executive Sophie Moloney says it will mean a 40% boost to customer care teams overall.

"While we are pleased with the positive effect these changes will have on our business to enable consistent improved support for customers, we are very mindful of the impact on affected Sky team members," she said.

"We are working closely with our crew to provide practical career transition support, including careers fairs with prospective employers that we expect to result in new employment opportunities for the majority of our impacted team members."

Sky expects one-off costs of $6m related to the lay-offs, but will save $6m a year from the next financial year.