New Zealand
1News

Sky TV confirms outsourcing, 170 NZ jobs axed

11:32am
A person speaking on a helpline.

A person speaking on a helpline. (Source: istock.com)

Sky TV is cutting 170 jobs in New Zealand as it confirms outsourcing deals in India and the Philippines.

The company is "partnering" with Tata Consulting Services (TCS) and Probe CX Group, affecting customer care, technology and content operations.

It says 200 roles are being created in the Philippines to deal with "straightforward" queries, and 100 positions are being retained in New Zealand for more complicated customer issues.

Sky’s chief executive Sophie Moloney says it will mean a 40% boost to customer care teams overall.

"While we are pleased with the positive effect these changes will have on our business to enable consistent improved support for customers, we are very mindful of the impact on affected Sky team members," she said.

"We are working closely with our crew to provide practical career transition support, including careers fairs with prospective employers that we expect to result in new employment opportunities for the majority of our impacted team members."

Sky expects one-off costs of $6m related to the lay-offs, but will save $6m a year from the next financial year.

New ZealandEmploymentTechnology

SHARE

More Stories

Gloriavale leaders get new lawyer after claiming they couldn't afford one

Gloriavale leaders get new lawyer after claiming they couldn't afford one

The leaders had been representing themselves at the Employment Court after ditching former lawyer Philip Skelton halfway through the hearing.

6:53pm

2:05

Over 1 million NZ driver licence numbers caught up in Latitude hack

Over 1 million NZ driver licence numbers caught up in Latitude hack

The breach has affected past and present licence cards, with customers urged to be on the lookout for scams.

3:56pm

2:06

How to protect yourself if you fear your data's been stolen in a hack

How to protect yourself if you fear your data's been stolen in a hack

Tue, Mar 28

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

Tue, Mar 28

4:22

The unusual 160-year-old clock which 'could run forever'

The unusual 160-year-old clock which 'could run forever'

Tue, Mar 28

4:00

How many guards have been hired after Corrections' $4m ad campaign?

How many guards have been hired after Corrections' $4m ad campaign?

Mon, Mar 27

2:10

Latest

Popular

6 mins ago

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

Man rescued after being trapped under relocatable house

25 mins ago

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

Half-eaten burrito leads to abortion clinic firebombing arrest

37 mins ago

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

Harry Kane creates burger to celebrate England goal scoring record

50 mins ago

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

12:51pm

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

2:19

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video