Guy Pearce apologises after trans actors tweet

43 mins ago
Guy Pearce.

Guy Pearce. (Source: Getty)

Australian actor Guy Pearce has apologised after tweeting about actors playing trans characters.

The Priscilla Queen of the Desert actor waded into the debate around non-trans actors playing trans characters in a now-deleted tweet.

The tweet read: "A question — if the only people allowed to play trans characters r trans folk, then r we also suggesting the only people trans folk can play r trans characters. Surely that will limit ur career as an actor? Isn't the point of an actor to be able play anyone outside ur own world?"

Many questioned his statement, suggesting there aren't many trans roles available in Hollywood, so they should be offered to trans actors where possible.

Pearce pointed out that this was "a very different point" than the one he was trying to make.

However, Pearce later deleted his original tweet on the issue and posted a lengthy apology today.

"I posted a tweet yesterday that I shouldn't have, which to prevent upsetting anyone else I have now deleted. A fuller apology and explanation of the point I was raising is attached xx Guy," he captioned the apology.

The actor said he had been thinking about the issue as for the past 30 years people have been asking him if "gay people" should have played the roles in Priscilla Queen of the Desert.

"Sincere apologies for crassly focusing on just one already harassed minority," Pearce ended his apology.

