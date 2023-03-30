World
1News

Five-year-old fatally shoots one-year-old brother in Indiana

4:52pm
Handgun on black table.

Handgun on black table. (Source: istock.com)

Police say a five-year-old fatally shot their one-year-old brother using a handgun found at their home.

The police received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in Lafayette, Indiana.

Responding officers found the one-year-old dead from a gunshot wound.

"Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department determined that the child was shot by his five-year-old sibling, who was able to gain access to a weapon in the apartment," the Lafayette Police Department said in a statement.

The victim has been identified as 16-month-old Isiah Johnson.

"This continues to be an active investigation by our department," Lafayette Capt. Brian Phillips said in a statement to ABC News.

