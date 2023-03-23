New Zealand
1News

More Cook Strait ferry chaos: Port chemical spill delays sailings

6:57am
Bluebridge and Interislander in Picton Marlborough sounds.

Bluebridge and Interislander in Picton Marlborough sounds. (Source: rnz.co.nz)

All Interislander sailings to and from Picton have been delayed as firefighters clean up a possible chemical spill at the South Island port.

Fire and Emergency told 1News that firefighters are working out what the chemical is.

They said a cordon was in place blocking entry to Port Marlborough while fire crews were working to examine and clean up the scene of the incident.

In a statement, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

"All Interislander sailings to and from Picton have been delayed due to a possible chemical leak from a customer’s container in Picton yard," he said.

"The issue was detected in the yard around 2am as the container was about to be transferred to the ship.

"No one has been harmed and the cause of the incident is yet to be determined.

"Customers will be contacted directly to provide updates on their scheduled sailings."

Bluebridge has also been contacted for comment.

New ZealandMarlboroughTransport

SHARE

More Stories

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

Concerns over lack of support for ships in trouble in Cook Strait

It comes after the Interislander ferry Kaitaki broke down in January in rough conditions.

4:50pm

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Cook Strait ferries cancelled as huge swells batter Wellington

Meanwhile, further south, hundreds of Banks Peninsula residents are without power due to strong winds.

Wed, Mar 22

1:15

The bus service that’s costing council $23 a passenger

The bus service that’s costing council $23 a passenger

Wed, Mar 22

Kiwi app to help drivers manage car admin launched

Kiwi app to help drivers manage car admin launched

Tue, Mar 21

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

Councillor’s frustration at 'systemic issues' with Auckland's ferries

Tue, Mar 21

Big queues as critical East Coast transport link reopens

Big queues as critical East Coast transport link reopens

Mon, Mar 20

2:08

Latest

Popular

9 mins ago

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig escape hole, go for pancakes

21 mins ago

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

Child poverty rates unchanged from previous year - Stats NZ

26 mins ago

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

0:18

Twenty-five hurt after ship topples in Scottish dry dock

31 mins ago

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

6:59

Posie Parker’s entry to NZ encourages hatred - activist

35 mins ago

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

7:06

Review: John Wick: Chapter 4 a return to form for the franchise

SPONSORED

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Why Aucklanders should explore their city centre this autumn
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video