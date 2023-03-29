Watch: Cheeky police pup has PM in stitches with antics

A cheeky young police pup had officials in stitches this morning when he stole a 1News microphone cover at a police event in Wellington.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Ginny Andersen were attending the launch of the police tactical response model when a frisky puppy was introduced.

Reporters peered in for a closer look at 14-week-old Wilco when a 1News microphone caught his eye.

Wilco lunged at the mic and ripped the foam cover off. Hipkins, Coster and Andersen broke out laughing at the scene as the cover was quickly retrieved from Wilco.

Coster said the new police tactical response model will help with officers' safety.

He said that it will help that when something "happens out of the blue, officers can deal with that appropriately".