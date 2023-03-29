Politics
1News

Watch: Cheeky police pup has PM in stitches with antics

1:53pm

A cheeky young police pup had officials in stitches this morning when he stole a 1News microphone cover at a police event in Wellington.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster and Police Minister Ginny Andersen were attending the launch of the police tactical response model when a frisky puppy was introduced.

Reporters peered in for a closer look at 14-week-old Wilco when a 1News microphone caught his eye.

Wilco lunged at the mic and ripped the foam cover off. Hipkins, Coster and Andersen broke out laughing at the scene as the cover was quickly retrieved from Wilco.

Coster said the new police tactical response model will help with officers' safety.

He said that it will help that when something "happens out of the blue, officers can deal with that appropriately".

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

Christopher Luxon says it's a "damning" revelation.

24 mins ago

'I let him down': Nash to decide political future within the week

'I let him down': Nash to decide political future within the week

Speaking exclusively to 1News, Nash says he still has great respect for the PM.

3:46pm

PM announces review into Stuart Nash's contact with donors

PM announces review into Stuart Nash's contact with donors

2:40pm

What can go in your recycling bin? Govt pledges to end confusion

What can go in your recycling bin? Govt pledges to end confusion

9:56am

Nash sacking makes PM look 'strong' - analyst 

Nash sacking makes PM look 'strong' - analyst 

8:44am

5:02

No by-election in Napier as Nash plans to stay on

No by-election in Napier as Nash plans to stay on

7:41am

0:47

Latest

Popular

1 min ago

Wayne Brown to reveal his texts from flood response next month

4:45

Wayne Brown to reveal his texts from flood response next month

24 mins ago

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

31 mins ago

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

1:34

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

55 mins ago

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

58 mins ago

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

1:29

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video