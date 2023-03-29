Warriors praise culture brought in by new coach for hot start

For the first time since 2018, the Warriors are enjoying their best start to the season and ironically, that year was also the last time they made the finals.

In 2022 the Warriors opened with two wins and two loses and were sitting seventh after four rounds, but fast forward six months and they'd finished last season near the bottom of the ladder with just six wins.

So far this year the Warriors have only dropped one game but those numbers aren't phasing coach Andrew Webster.

"Where we are at now, I've never left each game so happy with the result and then reviewed the game and gone, 'wow, we've got so much wrong'," Webster said.

It's a realistic outlook from the new Warriors coach but he was also quick to commend his side's resilience.

"They hang in there, they work hard for each other, they want to win," he said.

"We won ugly on the weekend [against the Bulldogs] — I'm proud of them but we have a long way to go."

Andrew Webster. (Source: Photosport)

When asked what was going so well for the club so far, many experienced players gave credit to Webster for bringing his approach and creating a refreshed culture at the club.

"It's changed massively, the feeling around the club," Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad said.

"Webby's been massive for myself and every individual in our team making sure we go out there with confidence."

"The culture Webby's instilled in us is a positive one — everyone cares for the jersey," Jazz Tevaga added.

The Warriors turn their attention to the Cronulla Sharks this week — a litmus test to see how the Kiwi club really ranks against the competition.

"This is going to be the biggest game for all clubs this week, where club's who aren't going well will work it out, and clubs who are really good teams will get better and we have got to find out where we sit in that," Webster said.

They'll be without Te Maire Martin who's ruled out with concussion; Ronald Volkman replaces him partnering Shaun Johnson.

And while skipper Tohu Harris played a limited role in training today he's confident he'll be fit for Sunday night.

"The most experienced players know their bodies don't they and he's saying, 'I'm a chance'," Webster said.