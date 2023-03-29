New Zealand
1News

'Utterly shocked' - SPCA appeal after dog's 'disturbing' death

2:50pm
Polar the dog (right).

Polar the dog (right). (Source: SPCA Canterbury / Facebook)

The SPCA are appealing for the public's help after a dog's death in Christchurch.

Stuff report the dog's owner said Polar was stabbed.

"This morning, SPCA received a disturbing call regarding a deceased dog that was found in a carpark approximately 50m off of Breezes Road, Aranui, Christchurch," SPCA Canterbury wrote on Facebook yesterday.

"The dog is a large adult, white, male, crossbreed dog, who was a much-loved pet named Polar.

"A post mortem has revealed that Polar suffered a traumatic injury from a sharp object, approximately 20mm wide and at least 10cm long, that has penetrated his abdomen and caused him to die from blood loss."

The charity added that Polar would have been "easy to spot" by people in the area at the time of the incident.

"Our thoughts go out to Polar's family who are understandably devastated to lose their boy," the post read.

"SPCA is utterly shocked and saddened by this event, and is seeking information from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour between 5.30am-7.30am in the aforementioned area [yesterday]."

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

SHARE

More Stories

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Mother dog, puppies rescued from South Auckland house fire

Emergency services were called to the fire on Lynmore Drive in Manurewa about 8.40am this morning.

1:02pm

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

Deliberations begin on whether Christchurch man murdered mate

David Benbow is accused of killing Michael McGrath after discovering his friend was seeing his ex-partner.

12:51pm

2:19

Snapper in Hauraki Gulf found with milky white flesh syndrome

Snapper in Hauraki Gulf found with milky white flesh syndrome

9:30pm

World's oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Hamilton Zoo, aged 23

World's oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Hamilton Zoo, aged 23

Tue, Mar 28

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

Ski fields welcome snow as cold front sweeps across South Island

Tue, Mar 28

0:49

Watch: Emirates A380 touches down in Christchurch after 3 year absence

Watch: Emirates A380 touches down in Christchurch after 3 year absence

Mon, Mar 27

0:44

Latest

Popular

23 mins ago

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

Prime minister's office aware of Nash email in 2021 - Hipkins

29 mins ago

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

1:34

Posie Parker juice thrower says arrest warrant imminent

54 mins ago

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

Latitude confirms 34,600 NZ passports caught up in hack

57 mins ago

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

1:29

Webber taking late koro, Sean Wainui with him on te reo journey

3:57pm

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

NEMA awarded $40k after Whakaari/White Island charges dismissed

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video