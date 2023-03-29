'Utterly shocked' - SPCA appeal after dog's 'disturbing' death

The SPCA are appealing for the public's help after a dog's death in Christchurch.

Stuff report the dog's owner said Polar was stabbed.

"This morning, SPCA received a disturbing call regarding a deceased dog that was found in a carpark approximately 50m off of Breezes Road, Aranui, Christchurch," SPCA Canterbury wrote on Facebook yesterday.

"The dog is a large adult, white, male, crossbreed dog, who was a much-loved pet named Polar.

"A post mortem has revealed that Polar suffered a traumatic injury from a sharp object, approximately 20mm wide and at least 10cm long, that has penetrated his abdomen and caused him to die from blood loss."

ADVERTISEMENT

The charity added that Polar would have been "easy to spot" by people in the area at the time of the incident.

"Our thoughts go out to Polar's family who are understandably devastated to lose their boy," the post read.

"SPCA is utterly shocked and saddened by this event, and is seeking information from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour between 5.30am-7.30am in the aforementioned area [yesterday]."