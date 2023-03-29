New Zealand
Knife-wielding robber strikes Christchurch mall, cash stolen

9:10pm
Christchurch mall robber.

Christchurch mall robber. (Source: Police)

Police are investigating after a man robbed a currency exchange at a Christchurch shopping centre at knifepoint this afternoon.

The man walked up to a currency exchange at a Riccarton mall around 2.15pm.

"The man was armed with a knife and threatened staff before fleeing with several thousand Australian and New Zealand dollars," police said.

"He left the mall through a carpark entrance moments later."

Police have released an image of a man who "may be able to assist with our enquiries".

Members of the public have also been warned to watch out for "anyone in Christchurch in possession of large amounts of cash in New Zealand and Australian currency".

Anyone with information has been asked to call 105, quoting file number 230329/3825.

