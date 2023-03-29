New Zealand
1News

How $18m in Disaster Fund donations is helping cyclone-hit families

6:32am

Generous Kiwis have so far raised $18 million to help people get back on their feet after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Families in Wairoa are among those who've benefited from the donations to the Red Cross' New Zealand Disaster Fund.

While the money has provided people with much-needed items like dehumidifiers and water blasters, it's also helping heal the emotional toll.

The Red Cross is training around 180 people in Wairoa on psychological first aid.

Around $1.1 million will help fix up 213 yellow-stickered houses in the area.

To find out more about how the donations are helping people in Wairoa, click on the video above.

New ZealandHawke's BayNatural Disasters

