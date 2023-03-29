Nash sacking makes PM look 'strong' - analyst 

A political analyst says the Prime Minister’s decision to sack Stuart Nash from all ministerial portfolios and Cabinet makes him look “strong”.

It comes after the latest drama in the Stuart Nash cabinet manual violation saga, where it was revealed the former minister had vented his frustrations about a cabinet meeting to two of his donors.

Within the hour, Nash offered his resignation, which was refused, and he was sacked from cabinet by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins.

Nash was on his final strike, being demoted to the bottom of Cabinet after it was revealed he’d broken the rules three times prior.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards told Breakfast the PM’s decision was the correct one and said it made Hipkins look “strong” after giving Nash the benefit of the doubt.

“There's a consensus about that across the political system, that what occurred with this violation of the Cabinet manual, especially in terms of political donations, stink.

“Hipkins looked a bit weak 10 days ago when he did that, but now he looks strong; people will quickly forget that, and they’ll give kudos to the Prime Minister for dealing with this so strongly.”

Chris Hipkins (file image). (Source: 1News)

He said the decision to sack Nash, instead of accepting his resignation, was a show of strength, demonstrating how serious the PM was taking the situation.

“It’s highly unusual for a Prime Minister not to accept a resignation and then give a sacking; it was really just to show he was taking the initiative that a resignation wasn’t enough given the business donations involved here.

“Nash had to be punished with the highest possible level that the Prime Minister could give.”

Edwards said Nash played “fast and loose” during his time in Cabinet, and there should be an inquiry into what he did.

“There are questions about integrity in politics.”

As for Nash’s future in politics, Edwards said it's likely he’ll either leave Parliament or jump ship to another party, like New Zealand First.

“It’s quite possible he will retire.

“It’s also likely he will be welcomed into the arms of a party like New Zealand First.

“Last night Winston Peters came out giving sympathy and justifying what Nash has done.

“Watch this space,” he said.

Nash should leave Parliament - Luxon

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, National leader Christopher Luxon called for Nash to leave the Labour caucus altogether.

He questioned how the PM would be able to trust him in any role.

“What happened here is really serious; it's a serious breach of the Cabinet manual,” he said.

“What you’ve got is a senior Cabinet minister who’s been party to conversations in Cabinet and shared those with his donors.

“If Chris Hipkins doesn’t have trust with him in his Cabinet, how does he trust him in his caucus, and therefore, why should he be in Parliament?”

He’s calling for an inquiry into Nash’s behaviour to see how widespread it is

“Has he got a pattern of this behaviour?

“Chris Hipkins should do a proper review and a proper inquiry into what else is out there, and we should know about it,” Luxon said.