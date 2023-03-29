New Zealand
1News

Gloriavale leaders get new lawyer after claiming they couldn't afford one

By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
6:53pm
New Gloriavale lawyer Carter Pearce.

New Gloriavale lawyer Carter Pearce. (Source: 1News)

After claiming they couldn't afford legal representation, Gloriavale leaders have turned up at the Employment Court with a new lawyer, sparking a war of words and delaying proceedings.

Carter Pearce is now representing the West Coast commune in a dispute over whether six former residents, who are all women, are employees or volunteers.

Brought in after 10 weeks of evidence and with final submissions about to start, Pearce said he was "rather late to the game".

Gloriavale leaders had been representing themselves after they ditched their former lawyer Philip Skelton halfway through the hearing, claiming they could no longer afford the legal fees.

Gloriavale leavers lawyer Brian Henry said he only learnt about Carter Pearce at 4.23pm on Sunday, less than 24 hours before the hearing resumed.

"He must have known he was coming. He has been involved through the whole time as far as we are concerned, the second defendants have misled us.

"He has been in Christchurch with senior counsel throughout the entire hearings last year. He has been assisting senior counsel right through the entire hearing," Henry said.

Chief Judge Christina Inglis asked Pearce whether he'd been working behind the scenes.

"Well, right, I simply mean I wasn't here in court when the timetable was agreed," Pearce said.

The timetable relates to closing submissions, which should've started today. Normally the Gloriavale leaders would've gone first, but because they were representing themselves the court agreed they'd go last.

Henry said he had disclosed his hand and he wanted to "assert my right to return to last address".

The leaders also received assistance from the court counsel Robert Kirkness.

"I would very much still stick to that if I needed to but I don't see that the second defendants need me to provide them with legal analysis when they have paid counsel to do that," Kirkness said.

In the end, no one was prepared or ready to give their final arguments.

"This is really regrettable where we've ended up, and I must say I'm disappointed in it," Judge Inglis said.

The court will resume again on Wednesday.

New ZealandWest CoastReligionEmployment

SHARE

More Stories

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

The High Court on Friday ruled the families may now see the material leading to the decision which saw mine CEO Peter Whittall walk free.

27 mins ago

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

'Positive movement' between teachers and Govt ahead of strike

Around 20,000 PPTA members will take to the streets tomorrow, fighting for better pay and conditions for the workforce.

Tue, Mar 28

4:22

How many guards have been hired after Corrections' $4m ad campaign?

How many guards have been hired after Corrections' $4m ad campaign?

Mon, Mar 27

2:10

Public pools forced to close as staff shortages worsen

Public pools forced to close as staff shortages worsen

Sun, Mar 26

2:08

Exclusive: Census workers plan legal action over recruitment process

Exclusive: Census workers plan legal action over recruitment process

Sun, Mar 26

2:21

Legal judgement could lead to open justice for Pike River families 

Legal judgement could lead to open justice for Pike River families 

Sun, Mar 26

6:27

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Govt announce policy to standardise recycling across NZ

Govt announce policy to standardise recycling across NZ

24 mins ago

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

Phoenix take down Adelaide United after going 'back to basics'

27 mins ago

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

WorkSafe won't appeal release of Pike River documents to families

38 mins ago

Harry says ex Chelsy Davy felt 'hunted' by paparazzi

0:35

Harry says ex Chelsy Davy felt 'hunted' by paparazzi

38 mins ago

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

Netball Jamaica fined for series shambles against Silver Ferns

SPONSORED

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm

Sponsored by Tourism NZ

Rediscovering Christchurch’s inner-city charm
1
2
3
4
5
6

Video Stories

Close Video